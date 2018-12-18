Miley Cyrus Completely Reinvents Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ In Amazing Cover— Watch

Ariana Grande isn’t the only one with ‘No Tears Left To Cry.’ Miley Cyrus just covered her smash hit and gave it a brand new life. Watch the stunning video!

Two of the biggest ladies in pop music, Miley Cyrus, 26, and Ariana Grande, 25, just found one more thing in common. They both know how to SLAY a live version of “No Tears Left To Cry.” Ariana first released her famed hit back in April of 2018, and now – Miley has given it a total makeover. During a performance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Miley teamed up with Mark Ronson, 43, to deliver the stunning cover. In a slightly more stripped down version than the original, Miley’s signature soulful voice brought a whole new life to the track. Watch her incredible cover above!

Miley and her fellow collaborator Mark sure have been making the rounds. Their BBC performance comes just three days after they hit the stage at Saturday Night Live together, on Dec. 15. That night, Miley and Mark’s performance had everyone talking! Not only did Miley kill it, but she brought her big time fashion sense. The singer stunned with her sparkling outfit — including a glittery jacket and pants to match. While she risked a wardrobe malfunction by going braless, Miley managed to pull off a flawless rendition of “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” her joint track with Mark.

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” isn’t the only piece of original music that Miley and Mark have whipped out in December. As the holidays approach, the two decided it would be a grand time to release a Christmas song! “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” arrived on Dec. 14, and it’s a modern version of the holiday classic from John Lennon and Yoko Ono! We may or may not have it on repeat!

So – what did Ariana think of Miley’s cover of her song? Well, she loved it! Ari co-signed the new cover with a tweet of appreciation. “i love that voice and soul sm,” the Sweetener singer said after watching the clip.