Meghan Markle Just Wore The Most Perfect, Matches-Everything Winter Coat — Get Exact Look

Meghan Markle Gray Coat
DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Brinsworth House, Twickenham, London, UK - 18 Dec 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Brinsworth House, Twickenham, London, UK - 18 Dec 2018 Meghan Duchess of Sussex is visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home. The Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. Many of those who work in the entertainment industry can often work season to season, spending long periods with no work at all, and with little ability to make any plans for their futures, or to provide themselves with security should they have an accident or fall ill.Money raised by the Royal Variety Charity, and through the annual Royal Variety Performance, helps and supports hundreds of retired entertainers throughout the UK.
Lifestyle Director

Meghan Markle hit the mark yet again in the most perfect gray coat. Find out how to shop her exact look and see pics of her best coats of all time!

Meghan Markle, 37, was back in the public eye on Dec. 18, as she visited the Brinsworth House in London, and showed off her growing baby bump in a white and gray Brock Collection dress. She’s in her second trimester and looks absolutely fantastic! Her hair was parted in the center, and pulled back into a sleek bun! Her makeup was gorgeous, but she barely needs any — she’s glowing on her own!

Ever since Meghan and Harry first announced their engagement, when she wore that amazing white coat, we’ve been obsessed with her classic style. She always seems to pick timeless pieces! This gorgeous gray coat is the ADELAIDA by SOIA & KYO. According to the brand, it’s “a slim fit maxi length classic wool coat. Elegant and refined, with a classic notch collar and versatile waist belt. Constructed with our signature stretch printed lining, this season go-to can be worn belted for timeless appeal or open for a modern flair.” The coat is a splurge at $550, but it’s such a classic silhouette and color, you can wear it year after year. Meghan paired the look with suede, slingback heels.

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

It’s flattering for all figures, and can be belted for a more fitted look. To make room for her bump, Meghan untied the belt and undid the button. It’s absolutely gorgeous and will last her through her pregnancy and beyond! See more of Meghan’s best coats in the gallery attached above!