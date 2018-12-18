Meghan’s pregnancy is moving right along! The mom-to-be flaunted her budding belly at a nursing home on Dec. 18. See her gorgeous maternity look for yourself!

Meghan Markle, 37, has maternity fashion on lock! The pregnant royal stepped out on Dec. 18 in a floral dress and could not have looked cuter. With her dark locks pulled back away from her face and her Brock Collection dress hugging her pregnancy curves, all attention was on her baby bump! Even with a long gray Soia & Kayo coat and matching pumps, nothing could distract from the mom-to-be and her budding belly. She was at the Royal Variety nursing home in London and was all smiles talking to the residents. As her last official engagement until the holidays hit, Meghan really pulled all of the stops with her look.

The last time she made an appearance for the Royal Variety in November, Meghan showed up in another stunning outfit — but her baby bump was significantly smaller in the sequined halter top and long black skirt. The royal and her husband Prince Harry, 34, are expecting their little one in the spring, and she’s really starting to show! We can’t imagine how much more she’ll be bumping along when she arrives at her first post-Christmas engagement, so we’ll be anxiously awaiting her next outfit choice. It’s almost worse than waiting for Santa!

Over the course of her pregnancy, Meghan has wowed in endless maternity outfits, all thanks to a royal tour that started just after she confirmed that she was expecting.

While she hasn’t announced whether she’s got a baby boy or a baby girl on the way, fans have noticed that Meghan has sported a lot of blue outfits. Either she’s just a big fan of the color, or she’s going to have a son soon. Only time will tell!