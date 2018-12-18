Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Almost Cancelled ‘KUWTK’ Over ‘Fake’ & ‘Toxic’ Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is heading to court against the Kar-Jenner family! New court documents show alleged emails from Kylie & Khloe, in which they slam their brother’s ex-fiancée…and even talk about cancelling two shows.

Blac Chyna, 30, got her long-awaited scoop. After filing a lawsuit against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 31, his mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie for contributing to the cancellation of her E! series Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season in 2016, she was granted to bring her allegations in court against the family by Judge Randolph M.Hammock, per Radar Online. That meant confidential communications needed to be handed over to Chyna and her team, and that’s when some shocking emails allegedly came forward from Kylie, 21, and Khloe, 34.

In an email dated from Dec. 2016, Kylie reportedly urged Khloe and two unnamed recipients to cancel Rob & Chyna! “I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for Rob&Chyna,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wrote, according to court documents that Us Weekly obtained on Dec. 18. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.” Kylie even promised more episodes of KUWTK in return, should the series be nixed.

“We all know filming isn’t my favorite but I will sacrifice and promise you guys episodes and stories and I’m sure all my sisters will be on board to make up for all the episodes Rob&Chyna were supposed to bring in,” she continued to write. “The public has been exposed to what a fake relationship they have and it’s embarrassing and makes us all look fake. The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it. She will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother. … Her association is detrimental to our family and Keeping Up W the Kardashians.”

But Khloe then claimed that the sisters had a different idea all together. “The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brothers safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it. … We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues,” the older sister allegedly wrote. “That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.” Of course, she was referring to ending her family’s claim to fame, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The confidential emails were dated the same month that Chyna took her and Rob’s then one-month-old daughter, Dream, and bailed out of their home, which the devastated dad revealed on Snapchat.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie Jenner’s rep for a comment.