Kylie Jenner, 21, Named 5th Wealthiest Celeb With $900M On ‘Forbes’ New Richest Stars List

Kylie Jenner proved she’s still going strong with her success when ‘Forbes Magazine’ announced her as America’s fifth wealthiest celebrity of 2018 on Dec. 18.

Kylie Jenner, 21, still came out in the top half of Forbes Magazine‘s 2018 list of America’s wealthiest celebrities and it’s looking pretty fantastic. The makeup mogul’s $900 million net worth helped her tie for the fifth position of the list with hip hop giant Jay-Z and it proves her Kylie Cosmetics line and the name she’s made for herself through Keeping Up with the Kardashians and other endorsements is continuing to thrive. Topping the list were legendary movie directors George Lucas with $5.4 billion and Steven Spielberg with $3.7 billion. Oprah Winfrey won the third spot with $2.8 billion and basketball player Michael Jordan came in fourth place with $1.7 billion.

Although Kylie’s placement on the prestigious Forbes list is a first, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she was the cover girl for the magazine last Aug. Kylie represented some of the richest self-made women in America in the issue and she was called “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire” when her $900 million was predicted to reach a billion in due time. Kylie Cosmetics has generated more than $630 million over the course of two years after successfully reaching her more than 168 million social media followers. Since she owns 100% of the business, it’s quite the feat for such a young star.

In addition to her financial success, 2018 has brought Kylie personal success in the form of a steady relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, and the birth of her daughter Stormi back in Feb. She took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to share a message of gratitude for her fans in the last 12 months and admitted she’s looking forward to the next year. “just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019💋,” her message read.