Kim Kardashian Reveals Photos From Sweet Mother/Daughter Photo Shoot With North West, 5

What happens on set doesn’t always stay there! North West crashed her mom’s photo shoot in the BEST way, asking her to take some mother/daughter pics.

As far as mother/daughter moments go, this might be one of the sweetest! Kim Kardashian, 38, shared four pics with North West, 5, to social media on Dec. 18, and the two looked so stunning. While Kim was sporting a silky white mini dress with spaghetti straps, her little one wore a brown tulle dress with slippers. “Me & my bff!” the mother of three captioned the sweet spread. “North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!”

Aw, how adorable is that? North may need to consider a career in creative directing because she did a fab job organizing her first photo shoot — and an impromptu one, at that! In the first two, she and her mom were standing far apart and giving the camera some hand signals from rock on to peace! And in the last two, Kim stood behind North and wrapped her hands lovingly around her neck. The little one clasped them with her own, looking straight at the camera in one and up at her momma in the other. But in each and every picture, one thing is for sure! North looks like she is having so much fun.

It’s awesome to see Kim and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter sharing a sweet moment with her mom. She was their only kid for over two years before Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 10 months, joined the family.

And while their family of five is as cute as can be, we love seeing the little ones get one-on-one time — especially when it involves a sweet photo shoot like this.