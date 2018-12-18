Kelly Rowland & Kennedy Holmes Open ‘The Voice’ Season 15 Finale With Powerful & Fierce Duet

Kelly Rowland hit the stage on ‘The Voice’ season finale with finalist Kennedy Holmes for one amazing rendition of ‘When Love Takes Over.’ These two fierce ladies make sweet music together, that’s for sure!

Kelly Rowland, 37, and Kennedy Holmes opened the show with a high-energy rendition of “When Love Takes Over.” Their voices sounded incredible together. The 14-year-old could definitely hold her own with Kelly, who was the perfect artist for Kennedy to duet with on the finale. During the performance, Kelly even gave Kennedy a shoutout and told the audience to “make some noise” for the finalist! While it was a duet, Kelly definitely Kennedy’s vocals shine. Kelly dazzled in a lime green and black paint-splattered dress, and Kennedy sparkled in a long sleeve silver ensemble. What a way to kick off the night!

It’s a small world that the Destiny’s Child member ended up performing with Kennedy. Jennifer Hudson compared Kennedy to Kelly’s fellow Destiny’s Child member, Beyonce, after her final performance during night one of the finale. Kennedy is just 14 years old, and to be getting that kind of praise is absolutely remarkable. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kennedy about what it was like for JHud to make that comparison in front of her. “I was shook! I was just up there with my jaw dropped,” Kennedy said. Same, girl!

This has been an incredible year for Kelly. She released her first song in 5 years — “Kelly” — in Nov. 2018. The track is on empowering anthem.It’s her first solo work since her 2013 album Talk a Good Game.

Kennedy is the youngest ever contestant to make it to The Voice finals. She just turned 14 years old earlier in Dec. 2018. If she wins season 15, she would be the youngest champion ever! Season 14 Brynn Cartelli was 15 years old when she won the competition. This would mark JHud’s first win as a coach!