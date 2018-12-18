Kelly Clarkson Dazzles In Sparkling & Plunging Gowns On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Another finale means more incredible outfits! Kelly Clarkson wowed on ‘The Voice’ season 15 finale in a gorgeous black and silver sequined gown and more. The coach’s fashion game has been SO strong this season!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, is bringing the sparkle back one last time for The Voice season 15 finale! The coach looked stunning in a black and white sparkling gown at the start of the show. She shined like the queen she is! Kelly’s hair was pulled back into a half-up, half-down style. She paired her sexy black and white dress with a bold smokey eye. Kelly rocked back-to-back sequined dresses for The Voice. Slay, girl!

On night one of The Voice finale, Kelly sizzled in a sequined black dress. Her super straight hair with her black dress gave her look a sexy edge. The coach has rocked a number of sequined dress throughout season 15, so she’s clearly a fan of the trend! She’s also slayed in pink metallic dresses and little black dresses over the course of the show.

Kelly hit the stage with her contestant Chevel Shepherd on night one for a fantastic duet. She also performed on the final night of season 15 with fellow coach Jennifer Hudson. To get everyone into the holiday spirit, they sang a rendition of the special holiday classic, “O Holy Night.” Kelly changed for the occasion. She dazzled in a black dress with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves.

Kelly will be returning for season 16, alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. John Legend will be replacing Jennifer for the next cycle. John performed “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” with Esperanza Spalding during the season 15 finale. Season 16 is slated to premiere on Feb. 25, 2019.