Jennifer Hudson & Kelly Clarkson Stun With Gorgeous ‘O, Holy Night’ Duet On ‘The Voice’ Finale

What do you get when two superstar singers take the stage together? A BEYOND amazing performance, of course! Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson absolutely NAILED their rendition of ‘O, Holy Night’ during ‘The Voice’ finale Dec. 18.

Season 15 of The Voice featured two of the most powerful singers of our generation, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, as coaches, and they teamed up for an incredible duet during the show’s finale on Dec. 18. With Christmas just a week away and the holiday season in full swing, it was only fitting that the ladies performed a seasonal tune on the show. We literally had chills as they belted out “O, Holy Night,” and they could not have sounded more perfect together! Can we petition for an original duet from these gals!?

Jennifer and Kelly both have one singer from their teams left on the show: Kennedy Holmes and Chevel Shepherd, respectively. The girls are up against to country singer from Blake Shelton’s team, Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay. Unfortunately, Adam Levine doesn’t have an artist in the finals. This is Kelly’s second season coaching the show, and she won season 14, her debut, with singer, Brynn Cartelli. Could she pull off the back-to-back victory!? Meanwhile, J. Hud last served as a coach during season 13, but unfortunately didn’t have a singer in the finale that time around. Could this be her year?!

We’ll have to wait until the end of the episode to find out who wins, but the two-hour finale is jam-packed with much more entertainment before that. All four finalists have the opportunity to share the stage with some of their favorite artists, while stars like Halsey, Dierks Bentley, Panic! At The Disco and more are also taking the stage. Epic!

Next season, Kelly will return as a coach alongside Blake, Adam and first-timer, John Legend. However, first, she’ll be hitting the road on her Meaning of Life tour with Brynn and Kelsea Ballerini — the tour kicks off on Jan. 24 and wraps up at the end of March. So exciting!