Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Celebrate Her 40th Bday During Low-Key Dinner With Her Mom – See Pics

Katie Holmes happily celebrated turning 40 by enjoying a dinner at Serendipity restaurant in New York City on Dec. 17 with her mom and bf Jamie Foxx.

Katie Holmes turned 40 on Dec. 18 and seemed to have a great time celebrating the momentous occasion! The actress enjoyed a low-key dinner at Serendipity restaurant in New York City on Dec. 17 and she was joined by two of the closest people to her: boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 51, and mom Kathleen Holmes. Kathleen flew in from Canada for the happy event and seemed very comfortable chatting with Jamie and Katie as they sat at a table together inside the eatery.

Katie was dressed casually in a long colorful cardigan over a gray t-shirt and jeans for the night and Jamie had on a plaid jacket with a matching scarf and ripped jeans. “Jamie and Katie were at Serendipity late this afternoon, they arrived together and her mom was also with them,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the outing. “Katie looked totally relaxed and happy, she was smiling a lot and very friendly to everyone. They were out for Katie’s birthday but she and Jamie were both doting on her mom, they seemed very happy to have her out with them. They weren’t inside for that long, about an hour, and when they left Jamie came out first to get the car for them so Katie and her mom wouldn’t have to wait in the cold.”

After Katie had the fun get-together with Jamie, who she’s rumored to be engaged to, and her mom, she took to Instagram on the day of her birthday to share a photo of herself bending down and posing in front of a painting of huge angel wings. She captioned the pic with simple smiles and it was most likely proof that she’s thrilled to be turning another year older.

We’re wishing Katie a wonderful birthday and hope she has another year full of health and happiness!