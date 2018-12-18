Idris Elba’s Ex, K Michelle, Raves Over His ‘Passionate’ Skills In The Bedroom: ‘That Was So Good’

It’s been almost five years since K. Michelle and Idris Elba dated, but she still looks back fondly on their romance — especially the time they spent together in the bedroom! Watch here!

K. Michelle and Idris Elba’s relationship may have ended abruptly, but their sex life was super steamy when they were together, according to the Love & Hip-Hop star. K appears on the Dec. 18 episode of Raq Rants on BET, and in a clip obtained by TMZ, she dishes about her ex’s skills in the bedroom. “He’s very passionate,” she says. “That was so good!” This comment was in reference to Raquel Harper bringing up a previous interview K did in August, during which she raved over Idris’ oral sex skills.

“Amazing head,” K told Hollywood Unlocked at the time. “Oh, Jason, it was good! I remember that head.” Just a little bit TMI, but the people DO want to know these things! K and Idris dated on the down low for about eight months between 2013 and 2014. However, their relationship ended rather abruptly when he started dating Naiyana Garth. Idris and Nayiana officially debuted their relationship at the 2014 Golden Globes, and it wasn’t long before she was pregnant with his child. In her Hollywood Unlocked interview, K admitted that the whole thing caught her off guard.

“When he took the baby mama — that I later found out about — to the [Golden Globes] carpet, they were trying to calm me down,” she explained. “I was tweeting a little stuff. But I didn’t know. I didn’t know that woman was pregnant and around him in the UK. He was so charming. It was like a movie.”

Idris and Naiyana ended their relationship in 2016, and he soon began dating Sabrina Dhowre. They got engaged in February 2018 during a screening of one of his films in London.