John Legend & Esperanza Spalding Team Up For Gorgeous Holiday Performance On ‘The Voice’ Finale

On the next season of ‘The Voice,’ John Legend will serve as a coach, and to get viewers ready for his permanent role on the show, he gave a stunning performance during the season 15 finale on Dec. 18.

John Legend will soon be a permanent fixture on The Voice, and he proved why he’s just the man for the job by taking the stage during the finale on Dec. 18. The EGOT winner was joined by Esperanza Spalding for a stunning rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The pair’s voices sounded absolutely angelic together, and with just a week until Christmas, this was the perfect song to get the crowd and viewers into the holiday spirit. John recently hosted a Christmas special with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on The Voice’s network, NBC, so this performance was just totally fitting!

During season 16 of The Voice, which airs in 2019, John will serve as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. It will be Kelly’s third season on the show and Adam and Blake’s 16th, so John will have a lot of catching up to do, but we recently heard EXCLUSIVELY that he’s stoked to get to work with the contestants. “He is very interested in the process and would like nothing more than to take someone from his future team to superstardom,” our source revealed. “He is very determined to have fun with the show, win the show, and make a superstar from it.”

Of course, before all of this can happen, we have to get through season 16 first! Adam is the only current coach who does not have a singer in the season 15 Finals. Blake has two singers vying for the prize, Kirk Jay and Chris Kroeze, while Kelly and Jennifer Hudson each have one, Chevel Shepherd and Kennedy Holmes, respectively. Kelly is the reigning champ, so she may very well get back-to-back victories if Chevel pulls through with the win!

Along with John and Esperanza’s duet, The Voice finale is jam-packed with other celeb performances. Stars like Halsey, Dan + Shay, Panic! At The Disco and many more also hit the stage, so it was certainly a star-studded night!