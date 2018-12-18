John Cena needs your help to spread awareness about the global water crisis. HollywoodLife has your EXCLUSIVE first look of a ‘Bumblebee’ and Thirst Project PSA featuring the one and only John Cena!

John Cena is starring as Agent Burns in the highly-anticipated Transformers prequel Bumblebee, but he also wants you to get informed about the water crisis and how you can help fight it. In our EXCLUSIVE first look at the Bumblebee and Thirst Project’s PSA, John notes that “663 million people on our planet do not have access to safe, cleaning drinking water, and waterborne diseases kill more kids under 5 than AIDS and malaria combined.”

Bumblebee and Thirst Project are teaming up to provide safe and clean water to those in need. “The Thirst Project is the world’s largest youth water organization,” John continues. “We are a movement of young people working to end the water crisis, and we need your help. Text the keyword ‘Bumblebee’ to 97779 and pledge and get involved and learn how you can use your voice to fight the water crisis. For every message we receive, our movie will donate a dollar up to $24,000 to the Thirst Project to help build water projects to give safe, clean water to those who need it most.” See how easy it is? Don’t let John Cena down, people!

Thirst Project is activating more than 360,000 students on over 500 campuses across America every year. Over the course of a decade, Thirst Project has mobilized more than 2.6 million students to raise over $10 million to build water projects in developing communities around the world. Now you have the opportunity to get involved if you’re not already!

Bumblebee will be released in theaters everywhere on Dec. 21. The movie also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and more.