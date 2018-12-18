Jennifer Lopez Puts Insanely Toned Abs On Display In Crop top For Date Night With A-Rod

J. Lo Sported a sexy crop top on her Dec. 17 date night out with Alex Rodriguez, & her flat abs were on full display! See pics of her outfit!

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez, 49, to make a casual date night look like a runway. The “Dinero” singer stepped out with her man Alex Rodriguez, 43, on Dec. 17, and rocked a boho chic look to perfection. J. Lo showed off her perfectly toned tummy in a cropped yellow sweatshirt, and sported a chic knit beanie on her head. She also donned a pair of printed yoga pants, which she paired with suede combat boots. This was a look and a half! The couple were reportedly en route to Craig’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, but with this sporty chic look, J. Lo could have easily waltzed into a yoga class.

The couple color coordinated for their romantic night out. Just like his lady, A-Rod was dressed in a maroon sweater, that perfectly matched Jennifer’s hat. Plus, J. Lo’s oversized black tote, complemented the sleek black watch that the former Yankees player wore on his wrist. The baseball icon also sported a white polo shirt, teamed with grey slacks and a pair of white sneakers. It was a casual chic night all around!

It’s been a whirlwind week of press for Jennifer, as she continues to promote her new film, Second Act. At one stop, she hit up Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 13, and fielded a few calls from fans. One of those fans, even dared to ask about her relationship with A-Rod, and the prospect of marriage! “If A-Rod got down on one knee right now to propose would you say yes?” she asked. But – Jennifer knew just how to dodge the personal question. “That’s not your business,” she politely scolded the caller. “I love you Erica but that’s something I would need to think about in my mind on my own and when it happens,” Jen added.

They may not be running to the altar, but A-Rod is one lucky man! Whether J. Lo is dressed up, or dressed down, she wows every time, and together, these two are picture perfect.