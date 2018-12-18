How To Not Overeat During The Holiday Season — Easy Tips From Food Network Chef

It can be hard not to indulge when there are cookies, cakes, and pies, oh my! constantly surrounding you this holiday season. We’ve got expert tips on how to stay in check.

Chef Eric Greenspan, a Food Network star and a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador is helping YOU stay on track this holiday season, even when you’re surrounded by Christmas cookies “As a chef, I eat for a living, not just during the holiday season but all year round,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And sometimes when I’m recipe testing, I have to taste so much that it makes it hard to track what I’m eating, so I’ve begun tracking my tastes with a clicker! The great thing about WW is that nothing is off-limits, and with WW Freestyle, I can balance a day of eating healthy and still enjoy celebrating with a toast and a holiday cookie or dessert. Since wellness is all about balance, I also try to surround myself with healthy alternatives when possible. In fact, Cook Up Comfort, the new WW Healthy Kitchen cookbook, is filled with healthy snacks and desserts that don’t sacrifice flavor but are great healthy choices too!”

I’ve had great success with WW myself, since Eric is right — nothing is off limits, and the program is more about balance and overall health. “What makes WW Freestyle so great is it’s made to fit real life. On the program, I’ve really been able to learn different ways to stay mindful about what I eat all while still enjoying the foods I love (including grilled cheese!). I don’t think it’s about a ‘rule of thumb’, and I try not to separate healthy eating from indulging. The Cook Up Comfort cookbook has so many recipes that are comforting, healthy and full of flavor. The Cuban sandwich and the veggie burger are great examples of this.”

You’ve probably heard the tip to “eat before you go” to a party to keep yourself in check. But usually, at least for me, that just means eating twice as much! Eric says, “Personally, I find eating before you go to a party never helps, and it’s better to plan throughout the day and celebrate when it’s time to party! On WW Freestyle, I enjoy meals with ZeroPoint foods throughout the day and try to save most of my points so I can have a hearty dinner.”

On WW, ZeroPoint foods include most vegetables and fruit, nonfat greek yogurt, fish like salmon, chicken breast, and much more!