Halsey Bares Abs In Sexy Two-Piece Outfit During ‘The Voice’ Finale

It’s always a good show when Halsey performs, and when she took the stage at ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 18, she looked absolutely incredible in her crop top and shorts combo.

Halsey was one of several guest performers on The Voice season 15 finale, and as always, we can’t get over how amazing she looked! While belting out her current single, “Without Me,” the singer rocked a white crop top and skintight shorts, which put her super toned abs on full display. Halsey wore her cropped hair in a natural style for the performance, and covered herself in body paint as she danced around the stage.

2018 has been quite a whirlwind year for Halsey. She released “Without Me” in October as the first single off her untitled third album, and it’s seen massive success ever since. Not only has it climbed to the top of the charts, but Halsey has been making the rounds performing it on talk shows, award shows and more. Unfortunately, this year she also went through a difficult breakup. She and her boyfriend, G-Eazy, first split at the beginning of summer, only to reconcile in August. After a few moths back together, though, they broke up again in October, and have been apart ever since.

Meanwhile, along with Halsey’s performance, The Voice finale was packed with tons of celeb appearances. Dierks Bentley, Panic! At The Disco, John Legend and more all took the stage to sing, as well! Plus, of course, the night is all about crowning the winner of the show’s 15th season.

Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze, Chevel Shepherd and Kennedy Holmes are the four artists vying for the big win. The two guys are from Blake Shelton’s team, while Chevel is singing for team Kelly Clarkson and Kennedy is team Jennifer Hudson. This season, Adam Levine does not have a singer in the Finals, but he still attended the finale and got to watch all the fun go down!