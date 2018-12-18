Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Looks Half Her Age In White Bikini: Video

Wow! Elizabeth Hurley showed off her dance moves & flawless physique while sunbathing on a dock in her new Instagram post. Watch the sexy video here!

The bikini queen has struck again. Elizabeth Hurley, 53, shared a new Instagram post on Dec. 17, and she was looking SMOKING hot! In a tiny white bikini, Liz was seen laying out on a towel, soaking up some rays. With a big grin on her face, she wiggled and grooved to a Ricky Martin song, and she truly looked like she was Livin’ La Vida Loca! Liz looked tanner than ever thanks to the crisp white color of her strapless bikini, and as she laid out by the dock, her flat, toned abs were on full display. At 53-years-old, the former model truly looked half her age!

For the sultry clip, Liz was wearing one of her very own swimsuit designs. “Marissa Bikini in white 😘 @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the post, giving herself a shameless plug. The star’s comments were filled with complimentary messages from her dedicated 1.1 million followers. “On a scale from one to ten, you are an eleven,” one fan wrote. “you are not from this world! Killer body!!!” another comment read. “No whay is she 50 y.o. More like 28,” another said, in awe at her ageless physique!

The new bikini video from The Royals star isn’t the only steamy post we got from her this week. On Dec. 12, she stole the show in a baby blue bikini that revealed some major cleavage. Liz covered up with a matching sarong, but her curves were still able to be seen in the pic! “Dreaming of a hot Christmas,” she captioned her Instagram post. For Liz – summer is an all-year-round event!

All hail the bikini queen. Liz has once again proved to hold the crown, and we are loving her latest swimsuit post! Don’t miss her new Instagram video above!