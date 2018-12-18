Diplo Leaves Flirty Comment On Cardi B’s Instagram After Her Split From Offset: ‘I’m Single BTW’

Diplo didn’t hesitate to leave the newly single Cardi B a flirty comment when she posted a sexy pic to her Instagram on Dec. 16.

Cardi B, 26, is now single and she already has some guys waiting to mingle! The rapper received a very flirtatious comment from Diplo, 40, after she posted a sexy pic of herself posing in a pink sweater and matching tight pencil skirt with heels on Dec. 16. “I’m Dasani with the drip,babymommy with the clip🔫,” Cardi captioned the pic. Diplo took it as a chance to hint at his interest in the talented musician. “I’m single btw,” his forward comment read.

Cardi hasn’t responded to Diplo just yet but the new mom of five-month-old daughter Kulture announced her split from hubby Offset, 27, on Dec. 4 after they were married for more than a year. Since then, the Migos member has been doing whatever he can to win her love back, including crashing her set on stage at her show in L.A. on Dec. 15 but Cardi doesn’t seem to be giving into it. In an Instagram live video on Dec. 17, she did admit that she was “missing the D” though and may need to give in soon so we wouldn’t totally be surprised if she finds her way back to Offset in the near future.

If that does happen, Diplo may just have to wait. Although he may not get to be with Cardi, the DJ does have a history of dating impressive ladies. From Katy Perry to Rita Ora, he’s been linked to some pretty gorgeous gals in the past so we don’t think he’ll have too much of a problem with his love life!

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Cardi says anything in response to Diplo but in the meantime, she seems to be enjoying her own single life for the most part and we continue to wish her well in whatever decisions she makes!