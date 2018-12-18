Dierks Bentley Rocks Out To ‘Burning Man’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

With three country singers remaining on ‘The Voice,’ it was only fitting that a country artist took the stage to perform during the finale! Dierks Bentley was the one for the job, and he totally killed it when he sang his hit ‘Burning Man.’

Dierks Bentley was one of many performers to hit the stage during the season 15 finale of The Voice on Dec. 18, and he brought the country to L.A. with a rendition of his hit, “Burning Man.” The studio version of the song actually features Brothers Osborne, and although Dierks was solo for his performance on the show, he totally killed it! “Burning Man” is the second single off Dierks’ 2018 album, The Mountain, and has been blowing up the radio and charts during the second half of the year.

While The Voice finale was jam-packed with performances and other entertainment, the biggest moment of the night will — of course — be crowning the winner. This season, Blake Shelton has two artists remaining — Kirk Jay and Chris Kroeze — while Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson each have one — Kennedy Holmes and Chevel Shepherd, respectively. Sadly, Adam Levine is the only coach left with no singers remaining, but that just meant he was able to happily sit back and enjoy the show without any pressure!

In Jan. 2017, Dierks will kick off his Burning Man tour in Canada. The tour lasts until the end of March, and will also feature Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights. He has yet to confirm any plans for a summer tour.

This year, Dierks was nominated for Album of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Burning Man”), and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards. He was also up for Video of the Year at the ACM Awards last April for his song “Black.” It’s certainly been a successful 2018 — and The Voice was a great way to close it out!