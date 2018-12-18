Gallery
Hollywood Life

16 Shocking New Couples Of 2018: Priyanka & Nick, Hailey & Justin & More

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasWedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey BaldwinJustin Bieber out and about, New York, USA - 27 Jul 2018
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out amid engagement rumors from their friends saying they could become engaged "sooner than later." The couple that exercises together together stays together as the couple is seen enjoying an outdoor workout together on a sunny day in Los Angeles.Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine SchwarzeneggerBACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid and The WeekndBella Hadid and The Weeknd out and about, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Love was in the air this year, and so many celebrities got together! See pics of the cutest, and most shocking, new couples of 2018!

Two thousand eighteen was a terrible year, and nobody can argue against that. But, there was still one bright spot in this trash heap (besides Gritty, of course) — so many couples met and fell in love this year! While some couples unfortunately didn’t last, others went full-blown whirlwind romance and already got married. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, these unexpected pairings were the most shocking of 2018!

Think back to 2008 when you were at the height of your Jonas Brothers craze. Would you ever think that Nick Jonas would grow up to marry one of Bollywood’s biggest stars? Fans on both sides were utterly shocked when the “Jealous” singer, 26, and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, 36, started dating in early 2018. And even doubly so when they got engaged, then married, within just a few months! Nick and Priyanka have been together for less than a year, but their love is true. The couple took part in a whirlwind, days-long wedding celebration in India in early December, which featured both a Christian and a Hindu ceremony. There were multiple dresses, including one with a 75-foot train, lots of grandeur, and celebrity guests.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin dated in the past, but nobody could have ever imagined what happened in 2018. Shortly after breaking things off with Selena Gomez (again), Justin, 24, rekindled things with Hailey, 21. It was just months later that he popped the question with a $500,000 engagement ring that he designed himself. The couple quietly married at a courthouse in NYC, and now one of the hottest models in the game is named Hailey Bieber. So exciting!

For more pics of 2018’s most shocking new couples, like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and more, scroll through our gallery above. Love is real, kids.