Chevel Shepherd Joins Dan + Shay For Beautiful Rendition Of ‘Speechless’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Dan + Shay sang their latest hit, ‘Speechless,’ on ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 18, and they were joined by one of the finalists, Chevel Shepherd, for the performance. Of course, it was incredible!

The four finalists on season 15 of The Voice all got a chance to perform with some of their favorite artists during the Dec. 18 finale. For Chevel Shepherd, that meant teaming up with Dan + Shay for a rendition of the guys’ current single, “Speechless.” The trio sounded amazing together as they belted out the love song, and the performance came at the perfect time — because “Speechless” just hit No. 1 on the Country Billboard charts earlier this week! Can we get a studio version of this duet ASAP please?!

Chevel is up against Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze and Kennedy Holmes in The Voice finale. The other three contestants also had a chance to perform with established artists: Kirk teamed up with Rascal Flatts, Chris performed with Doobie Brothers and Kennedy sang with Kelly Rowland! All four finalists gave amazing performances during part one of the finale on Dec. 17, and by the end of the Dec. 18 episode, we’ll know who America voted as the season 15 winner. Regardless of the outcome, though, it’s pretty clear that all four singers had a great time during the finale!

As for Dan + Shay, this performance on The Voice is part of the wind down of a VERY exciting 2018. The guys released their third album in June, and it hit No.1 on the charts. The album even featured a duet with one of The Voice’s very own coaches, Kelly Clarkson!

To close out 2018, the duo will perform on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31. At the end of Feb. 2019, they’ll embark on a headlining tour across the United States, and all the shows have already been SOLD OUT. Clearly, things are looking up to be just as good next year for these guys!