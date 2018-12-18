Rosie O’Donnell & More Stars Mourn The Passing of Icon Penny Marshall

Celebs are flooding social media to pay tribute to Penny Marshall, after the 75-year-old actress died of complications due to diabetes. See their heartfelt tweets.

We are so heartbroken to hear of the passing of Penny Marshall, as is the rest of Hollywood. The Laverne & Shirley star has sadly died at the age of 75, and the many actors, producers, and directors, she worked with over the years, are also rocked by the news. Fellow stars immediately began flooding Twitter with messages of mourning.

Elizabeth Banks was one of the first to Tweet. “I loved her SO MUCH. Sending love to her family. # RIPPenny # laverne # femalefilmmaker,” she wrote in a tweet. Rosie O’Donnell, who was in a well-known Kmart commercial with the late actress, also took to Twitter with a message. She shared a throwback clip from the commercial, and wrote: “simply heartbroken # ripPENNY.” Rosie also gave a statement through her rep. “I am absolutely heartbroken,” her statement read. Russell Crowe shared a tweet of his own as well. “Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall. Hadn’t seen it in years. Then today’s news… Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP, he wrote.

Actor and comedian Albert Brooks also shared a post on social media. “R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss,” he wrote. Katie Couric shared a tweet that read, “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Penny Marshall. #RestInPeace.” “Oh Penny Marshall. Rest In Peace and thank you for everything,” a post from Busy Philipps read. One of the most touching dedications came from Vincent D’Onofrio. “I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me. She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends.” Rob Reiner’s simple tweet said it all. “So sad about Penny.”

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Fond memories of Penny were not in short supply. Singer Melissa Etheridge also shared a sweet anecdote. “Sad heart today…what a huge part of women’s entertainment history. I had attended a party at her house once and she had the most incredible sports memorabilia collection I have ever seen. She was a big part of my childhood. Rest in heavenly peace,” her Tweet read. I dream of Jeannie actress Barbara Eden wrote: “I just heard of Penny Marshall’s passing. I was such and admirer of hers, such talent she had. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. She and her wonderful brother are reunited.” Actress Mayim Bialik spoke out as well. “I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was,” her tweet said. Comedian Kathy Griffin shared a sweet message as well. “Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Penny passed away at her home in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 17 after her diabetes caused complications. She is best known for her massive TV show, Laverne & Shirley. Penny portrayed Laverne DeFazio on the show, which ran from 1976-1983. She received three Golden Globe nominations — for Best Actress, Television Series Musical or Comedy — for this role.