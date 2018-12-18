Khloe Kardashian & More Celeb Moms Who Bounced Back With Post-Baby Bods In 2018

How did they do it? All of these celeb mommas welcomed a bundle of joy this year and ditched their baby weight in no time. See the pics for yourself!

Going from a baby bump to a toned tummy takes a lot of work — and a lot of time — but stars like Khloe Kardashian, 34, made bouncing back look ridiculously easy. In fact, the reality star sister snapped into shape so quickly that she was mom-shamed for her post-baby body. Some of her fans said she hit the gym “too soon” after welcoming True Thompson, and she clapped back on Snapchat. “What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that I’m focusing too much on my body,” she said. “But the truth is, I worked out five or six days a week before I get pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do. So I want to start getting into my rhythm. In between feedings, I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal.”

She did just that — and looks incredible! — but she wasn’t the only celebrity to be shamed this year for getting her post-baby body on point in record time. When Kenya Moore, 47, took a mirror selfie in a sports bra and tights just one month after giving birth, she was accused of getting a tummy tuck. “I still can’t work out yet, but I feel much better,” she said. “Whatever my body will do, I’m not rushing it.” She had the perfect attitude, and it was a bummer to see so many criticize her progress.

Whether the celebs tracking their weight loss are new moms like Kylie Jenner, 21, or three-time moms like Kate Hudson, 39, they should be applauded for taking the time to care for themselves and their bodies!

So take a look at the stars who stunned us with their bounce-backs this year from Cardi B, 26, to Jinger Duggar, 24, to Ayesha Curry, 29. They all look amazing!