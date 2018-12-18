Cardi B Crashes An Old Folks Center To Give The Elderly A Private Performance Of ‘I Like It’

The old folks at the Culver City Senior Center didn’t anticipate that the instructor for the ‘Mind Body Dance Class’ would be none other than Cardi B. Watch her teach ‘I Like It’ to the prior generation!

Cardi B, 26, hopped into James Corden’s SUV in the Dec. 17 episode of Carpool Karaoke, and the rest of the ride was as hilarious as anticipated. The British host did his best to keep up with Cardi’s bars in “Money” and “Bodak Yellow,” while the chart-topper just tried to keep them alive during a driving lesson that sent multiple poles and cones crashing. But the host of The Late Late Show really threw Cardi — and a lot of old people — for a loop when they made a pit stop at the Culver City Senior Center. The attendees were anticipating their normal afternoon class of “Mind Body Dance” when Cardi popped in. They’re not the rapper’s target audience, as one of the old folks even left to call his repairman.

Still, the show went on as Cardi danced and sang among the elderly citizens, who were waving their arms in the air to “I Like It.” One of the senior citizens even asked Cardi if she’s looking for a “significant other,” and she jokingly said, “sure.” It’s unclear if this was a wink or not to her split with Offset, 27, which she announced on Dec. 5 (the segment was most likely taped beforehand). The Migos member most recently tried to win Cardi back by crashing her set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, surprising her on stage with a rose arrangement that read “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” Unimpressed, Cardi shooed him and his flowers off the stage, continuing with the show.

As we’ve told you earlier today, that didn’t deter Cardi’s baby daddy from earning her forgiveness! She split from Offsit in the midst of speculation that he tried to arrange a threesome with rapper Cuban Doll and Instagram model Summer Bunni, both 20, while Cardi was still pregnant with their five-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Although Offset regretted interrupting Cardi’s Saturday show, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “he does not have any regrets about trying to get her back and he will not slow down in his pursuit of her.” Instead, “the only thing that he’s going to do differently from now on is that he’s going to keep it private.”

No matter the drama in Cardi’s life, she’ll always make money moves. And now we’ve learned that James Corden — and the elderly citizens of Culver City — do too!