There’s one thing that Cardi B misses about Offset above everything else, and it could be enough to make her ‘relapse’ and call him! Find out what she means in this very NSFW Instagram video.

Cardi B misses Offset SO much! Well, at least part of him. The “I Like It” rapper hopped on Instagram Live and mused about her husband, from whom she’s currently separated, and changed the subject to… his penis. Brace yourselves; this gets pretty NSFW. Cardi blamed choking on her coffee during the Live on having a terrible gag reflex from “not sucking dick in such a long time.” She went on to say that she misses “The D,” and that she’s “gonna relapse and call” Offset because of it. She describes his penis in great detail while sipping on her coffee, and it’s pretty hilarious. It starts at 2:45 in the video above if you really want to listen — headphones ON!

Between slurps of coffee, she whispers, “I miss it. A lot. I want it. In my throat. Inside of me. Demolishing me. Destroying me.” After that, she runs out of coffee and thinks her phone’s going to die, so the little listening sesh about Offset’s privates ends. Offset did try to win back his wife after cheating on her with $15,000 worth of roses, but she apparently wants something else as an apology. Even if they don’t get back together, it looks like breakup sex is on the table.

Cardi seems pretty steadfast in not taking Offset back (she kicked him offstage when he interrupted her Rolling Loud set), but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things could change. “At first, Cardi was so angry she couldn’t stand to even hear Offset’s name, and she was adamant that she wanted to divorce him and not have anything to do with him ever again,” they said. “But now, they’ve started talking again and she’s started coming around to the idea of them getting back together.”