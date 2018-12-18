Happy 55th Birthday, Brad Pitt: See The Actor’s Sexiest Looks From Over The Years

Brad Pitt is another year older, wiser and sexier. Celebrate the actor’s 55th birthday by taking a look back at pics from throughout his career!

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt! The eternal heartthrob turned 55 today, Dec. 18, and we’re celebrating by glancing back at some of his sexiest looks from his decades-long career. From Fight Club to Mr. & Mrs. Smith, there has been no shortage of smoldering gazes, sexy suits, and buzzcuts. Check out the gallery above to see his transformation throughout the years!

We hope Pitt has a great birthday! Hopefully he’ll be able to see his six kids – Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox – today! That might be an easy thing to arrange now that the Troy star has come to a custody agreement with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Angelina’s legal team confirmed they ended their custody battle on Nov. 30, although Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news.

“A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children,” Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean told ET.

Details regarding the agreement remain confidential, but sources told The Blast earlier this month that Brad “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” although he’ll “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids.” This increase “will come in stages,” according to the insiders, who said the Academy Award winner is hoping to eventually get a “50/50 split.”