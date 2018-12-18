Ava Sambora Stuns In A Bikini After Her Mom Heather Locklear’s Health Crisis

Heather Locklear’s gorgeous daughter Ava Sambora took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to share two stunning photos of herself showing off a black bikini while coming out of a pool.

Ava Sambora, 21, was a sight to see when she posted two photos of herself in a black bikini on Instagram on Dec. 17. The blonde beauty appeared to be celebrating her winter break from being a student at Loyola Marymount University, shortly after her mom Heather Locklear, 57, has been in the headlines for getting treatment again at a rehab facility on Dec. 5. “Thanks LMU for a great semester, but this is where I rather be,” Ava captioned the pic, referring to taking a dip in the pool.

With Heather’s rough year, it’s good to see Ava being able to take a moment to enjoy herself before the holidays. Although it’s been months of ups and downs ever since Heather has reportedly been struggling with her mental health, Ava has been grateful that her mom is getting the help she needs through hospitalizations and rehab and she’s been turning to her dad Richie Sambora, 59, for comfort. “Ava is so relieved that her mom is in care and getting help but she’s crushed that it’s gotten this bad, this is truly rock bottom,” a friend of Heather’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back in June.

Heather first reportedly went to rehab earlier in the year but didn’t stay long. She was also placed on a psychiatric hold after a hospitalization on Nov. 19. She’s also been involved in some legal troubles this year, including an arrest in Feb. for felony domestic violence and battery against a police officer and an arrest in June for allegedly punching an office and kicking an EMT.