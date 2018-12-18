Ashley Graham took to her Instagram story on Dec. 18 to share a stunning video of herself flaunting a sexy new pink bikini from her ‘Swimsuits For All’ collection.

Ashley Graham, 31, captured attention on Dec. 18 when she took to her Instagram story to post an eye-catching video that showed her walking in front of a mirror in a flattering pink and black bikini from her Swimsuits For All collection. The gorgeous model was promoting the sexy piece, which is being released in 2019, and she looked absolutely amazing while doing so! “IN 2019!!,” Ashley excitingly captioned the video along with a bikini emoji.

Ashley’s new pink bikini is just one of the ways she’s been turning heads this week. She also looked dazzling in an incredible in a tight white dress and forest green dress at the Miss Universe pageant on Dec. 16 when she hosted the backstage portion of the live event. The model also revealed she took a tumble during the quick wardrobe changes and got a cut on her leg. Luckily, though, with the help of medics, everything seemed to be fine.

In addition to bikinis and dresses, Ashley loves to show off her attractive body in lingerie. The brunette beauty also has a lingerie line with Addition Elle and in Oct. she posed in a lacy white bra and underwear set that revealed a lot of skin. Her body confidence and social media photos have made her a favorite with fans especially other curvy girls who look up to her as a role model.

We can’t wait to see more bikini choices from Ashley’s line in the new year. She always seems to come up with adorable yet sexy choices