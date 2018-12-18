Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Pack On The PDA With A Sweet Kiss While Running Errands In LA

Love is in the air for Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden! The two were out running errands on Dec. 17, and couldn’t help but stop for a moment to steal a sweet kiss in the street. Check out the photo here.

Ariel Winter, 20, and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, couldn’t avoid photographers when they stepped out to do some errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 17…so they decided to give the cameras a bit of a show! The longtime couple stopped to kiss on multiple occasions as photographers snapped away, and they were seen looking at each other lovingly throughout the excursion. Ariel kept it casual for the outing, wearing jeans and a crew neck sweatshirt. She went makeup-free, sporting a pair of fashionable glasses, as well.

Ariel and Levi have been dating for more than two years now, and their relationship has been serious for quite some time — they were already living together less than six months into their relationship. It’s no secret that the pair are totally in love! “Ariel has never been happier in her life,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels Levi keeps her calm and focused. Ariel has gone through so much with her personal life, but she finally feels stable and secure with Levi.”

When these two first got together, they were met with some criticism for how fast they were moving…especially because of their 11-year age difference. However, Ariel has always defended the relationship and her decision to be with someone who makes her so happy. You go, girl!

Ariel currently stars on the hit ABC series, Modern Family, which is in the midst of its tenth season. At the beginning of 2018, the show’s creators admitted that season 10 would likely be the show’s last. However, more recently, it was rumored that there are currently talks for an 11th season.