Ariana Grande Recreates Classic ‘SNL’ Xmas Skit On ‘Tonight Show’ 3 Days After Racing To Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande was welcome at 30 Rock on Dec. 18 to recreate an ‘SNL’ Xmas classic skit, three days after rushing there following ex Pete Davidson’s disturbing message.

Ariana Grande made a trip by NBC 30 Rock on Dec. 18 and this time it was a welcome one. Three days earlier she rushed to the building in a panic after ex-fiance Pete Davidson posted a chilling Instagram message about “wanting to leave this Earth.” This time she was back to perform on The Tonight Show. Not only did she belt out her latest single, she joined in as former Saturday Night Live star Jimmy as he got some of the show’s legends back together to recreate an epic SNL skit.

Horatio Sanz, Tracy Morgan and Chris Kattan returned to join Jimmy for a rendition of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today,” which the guys originally did on SNL back in 2009. Jimmy and Tracy did their dorky dance moves just like back in the day, while Chris played electronic keyboards and Horatio strummed a thin guitar. All Ari had to do was dance along looking pretty, as she put her hands on Chris’ shoulders and swayed along to the music.

Ari later dressed in a festive red sweater with white snowflakes to belt out her latest single “Imagine.” As always, her voice was flawless. The 25-year-old rocked her signature look, as the sweater was down to the top of her legs so she could wear thigh-high black boots. Naturally she had her hair in a high ponytail…when does she not?

Needless to say this was a much more positive experience at NBC’s flagship NYC high-rise than the one she had on Dec. 15. After Pete posted a message to Instagram that read “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so,” then deleting his account, Ariana rushed to 30 Rock where Pete was scheduled to perform on SNL that night.

“I really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god,” she tweeted. “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.” The couple broke up in October after a whirlwind six month engagement. Pete reportedly refused to see her and told guards not to let her upstairs. All of his live sketches were subsequently dropped at the 11th hour. He only appeared on the live Dec. 15 telecast to introduce one of musical guest Miley Cyrus‘ performances.