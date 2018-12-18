Angelina Jolie’s Sweet Holiday Traditions With Her Kids: How She’s Going All Out This Year

Now that Angelina Jolie has her child custody battle with Brad Pitt behind her, she’s looking forward to the best Christmas ever with her six kids. We’ve got the details on her homebody holiday traditions.

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together, they would spend Christmas with their kids in far-flung locations like Thailand and Lebanon. Now that they’ve put their child custody battle behind them, the 43-year-old actress is all about making the holidays a more traditional time at home for her brood of six. “Angelina’s very happy, she’s getting ready for Christmas with her kids in L.A. and going all out to make great memories. They’ve been decorating the house from top to bottom,” a source close to the humanitarian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Angelina purchased the stunning Cecil B. DeMille estate in the Los Feliz area of L.A. in April for a whopping $24.5 million, so they’ve got plenty of space to decorate!

“She let them have free rein picking the decorations so there’s a big mix of everything. They’ve been doing art projects and Christmas baking. They all built gingerbread houses together and made cookies. She’s been taking them Christmas shopping and out to see all the lights. She’s throwing herself into making this the best Christmas possible for her kids,” our insider continues.

“Like every family they have their holiday traditions and one of the sweetest ones is that they always buy tons of presents for kids that are in need. Angelina started doing it way back when (son) Maddox was little and she’s never stopped. They actually physically go out and choose gifts and she even gets the kids to wrap some of them. She could easily just donate money, but it’s so important to her to teach her kids to give back. And the kids are all very much on board, she’s done a brilliant job teaching them to care for others,” our source adds. Sure enough Angelina has already done some Christmas shopping, as she was spotted picking out toys at West Hollywood Target store with 12-year-old daughter Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne on Dec. 16.

Her homebody approach to Christmas is quite a change from when she was with Brad, as they loved to travel the globe for the Christmas holidays. In 2010 she revealed during a call into On Air with Ryan Seacrest that her Christmas plans with Brad and their six kids were going to be far away from the U.S. “We’re going to travel with the kids and go to a random part of the world,” she said. “We’re going to travel and have an adventure because that’s what we love to do.” They even took their kids’ presents along for the trips, as she revealed “I’ve got it all boxed and ready to go. I’m trying to get every stocking right and all the wrapping paper and everything.” While travels are fun, it must he refreshing for the kids to now have Christmases at home.