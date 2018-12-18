Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry & More Join Epic Lineup For 2019 MusiCares Tribute To Dolly Parton

What a lineup! More artists have been added to the bill for the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute show, & it’s bound to be one epic night. See the list!

The 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year concert is shaping up to be one star-studded night. The list of celebrity performers just got longer, and the additions are amazing! This year, the ceremony will honor country music icon Dolly Parton, 72, and the list of musicians showing up to support are pretty iconic themselves. Pop superstars Miley Cyrus, 26, and Katy Perry, 34, will be hitting the stage, as will Garth Brooks, 56, and Trisha Yearwood, 54!

The annual event will benefit the Recording Academy’s charitable arm, MusiCares, which offers health and human services and programs to members of the music community. Other music stars showing up for the cause include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Kacey and Musgraves. Living legend Willie Nelson will also be performing, and Linda Perry, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Mavis Staples, and Chris Stapleton will take the stage too! The lady of the night, Dolly, will close out the show.

Dolly is already country music’s most-honored female performer of all-time, but she’s about to add one more accolade to her list! The MusiCares Person Of The Year award is being given in recognition of her significant creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes. Dolly has had an epic 2018, especially after crafting the soundtrack to the Jennifer Aniston film, Dumplin,’ and she’s going to keep on shining in the new year!

The MusiCares tribute concert is set to take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during GRAMMY Week, ahead of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Keep an eye out – even more guest performers will be announced shortly!