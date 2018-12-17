Chris Kroeze: 5 Things To Know About Team Blake’s Country Crooner Finalist On ‘The Voice’

Chris Kroeze is one of two members of Team Blake in ‘The Voice’ finals. The country singer has been one to watch since day one. Here are 5 key things to know about Chris!

Could Blake Shelton nab another win in season 15? With Chris Kroeze, 27, he very well could. Chris has shined week after week on The Voice with his amazing performances. Chris is the definition of a perfect country artist. If you need to get up to speed on all things Chris, we’ve got you covered.

1. He’s got a connection to country king Dierks Bentley. After moving to Nashville, he ended up recording a song at Dierks’s studio with some of the singer’s backing band, according to Chris’s NBC bio. Dierks will be performing during the season 15 finale. Now everything has come full circle for Chris! How cool!

2. His home state has named a day after him! In honor of Chris making it to the season 15 finale, at least 40 schools in Chris’s home state of Wisconsin are celebrating “Chris Kroeze Day,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

3. Chris has one incredibly supportive family. After college, Chris knew he had to go to Nashville to jumpstart his music career. To help him out, his family held a fundraiser in their small down of Barron, Wisconsin, to help Chris go after his dreams. Chris is married and has two adorable children.

4. He performs overseas. Even before The Voice, Chris plays more than 200 shows a year and goes overseas to play for the troops in the Middle East. Chris would love to continue performing for the troops for as long as he can. “I’ll do it as long as the opportunity presents itself,” he told Country Living. Though, that may not be for long: “It’s something that can go away at any time, if it gets too unstable over there. They’ll pull it and they won’t fund it anymore,” he said.

5. He’s got an epic lineup of performances for The Voice finale. On night one of the finale, he’ll sing “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd for his solo performance. He’ll also sing with “Wine” by Emmylou Harris with Blake. In addition, he’ll perform his original song “Human.” On night two of the finale, Chris will jam out to “Long Train Runnin” with the Doobie Brothers.