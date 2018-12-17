Chevel Shepherd: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old ‘The Voice’ Finalist

Chevel Shepherd is so close to winning it all on ‘The Voice’ season 15! As ‘The Voice’ finale gets underway, here’s what you need to know about the 16-year-old finalist!

Chevel Shepherd is one of the top 4 contestants hoping to be crowned The Voice season 15 champion. The 16-year-old singer from New Mexico is the only contestant Kelly Clarkson has left in the competition from her team. Chevel has been a force to be reckoned with all season long. So, who is Chevel? Here are 5 key things you should know!

1. Her blind auditions performance was AMAZING! Chevel hit The Voice stage for the first time and performed The Band Perry’s “If I Die Young.” Kelly was the very first coach to turn around, but all of them did eventually. Despite having the same birthday as Blake Shelton, Chevel chose Kelly as her coach.

2. She’s inspired by Carrie Underwood! The country queen is Chevel’s favorite singer. Since she is such a fan of Carrie, she initially wanted to be on American Idol. “But when The Voice came on, I watched it all the time. It’s so intriguing because they listen to your voice and don’t base it on your look,” Chevel said, according to Idol Chatter. “The show’s just completely different from America’s Got Talent and American Idol and I really love that.”

3. She’s tiny, but she packs a punch! At 16 years old, Chevel is just 4-foot-10! She may be small, but her voice is anything but that!

4. She wants to write her own music! The finalist told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her big plans for her future music career. “I really want to start writing my own music and make my own country albums and tour the world and show everyone my passion for country music and hopefully spread that to the people,” she said in our interview.

5. She ran into a problem with her very first car. Chevel’s dad bought at 1972 Chevelle, hoping it would be Chevel’s first car. Since she’s only 4-foot-10, she couldn’t see over the steering wheel! “We had to get rid of it because I couldn’t reach the pedals and I couldn’t see over the steering wheel,” Chevel said, according to Idol Chatter.