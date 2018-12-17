‘The Voice’ Finale Pt. 1: The Night Begins With The 4 Remaining Artists Performing 3 Times

It’s part 1 of the 2-night finale on season 15 of ‘The Voice’! Each of the remaining 4 artists will perform 3 times each, with other surprises on the way! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The Voice season 15 finale is here! This is part one of the two-part finale, which will conclude tomorrow night, December 18. In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist will perform three times — one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and they will debut their first original single.

Adam Levine will be taking in the rest of the competition from the sidelines as his last two contestants were eliminated in the last two weeks. While Adam isn’t eligible to win season 15, there are three other coaches who will hit it big if they take home win this season. Kelly is looking to make it to her second win since joining the coaching panel. She has one artist remaining in the competition. Meanwhile, Jennifer is looking to notch her first win ever. And, Blake Shelton, who is a favorite to win each year, could take yet another win home.

Performance: Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) — First up, the country rocker performed “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd and he delivered. Blake said Chris performed the song in the right way… that original “Sweet Home Alabama” sound. While it wasn’t as much of a vocally challenging song, Chris really did bring it to life.

Performance: Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly) — The 16-year-old is showcasing a different, more edgy side of her voice with a sassy rendition of “It’s a Little Too Late” by Tanya Tucker. Kelly’s one remaining artist brought her signature yodeling to the upbeat track and hit every note along the way. Chevel is consistent every single week, just like tonight, and that makes her a huge contender in this competition.

Original song: Kirk Jay (Team Blake) — The 23-year-old country artist is debuting an emotional single that really brings out the best in his talent. He sings “Defenseless”, which was actually co-written by an artist who competed in season two of The Voice. The song was also co-written by Laura Veltz, David Hodges and Nicolle Galyon. Kirk has this unique ability to break you down emotionally with his voice, stage presence and overall performances. He did the same thing this week and Blake told him he loved him. And, he made Jennifer an official country fan.

Original song: Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer) — The 14-year-old gave off MAJOR Ariana Grande vibes with the perfect original pop song, “Love is Free” — an original song written by Stefan Litrownik, Maggie Szabo & Chaz Stephen Wade Mason. THIS was Kennedy’s best performance of the entire season. She was so comfortable on stage and in her element. She really came into her own as an artist. She had swag. Kennedy was dancing on stage and performing like a true professional. Kennedy could seriously take this competition based on that performance alone.

Artist/coach duet: Kirk Jay & Blake Shelton — The country duo perform “You Look So Good in Love” by George Strait. It was incredible to hear how well their voices complimented one another. Kirk was able to keep up with Blake, while still separating his voice. It was a solid duet by the pair. But, will it be enough to push them to the finish line?

Artist/coach duet: Kennedy Holmes & Jennifer Hudson — The two powerhouse voices remind you of one another, don’t they? It’s like Kennedy is a young Jennifer. They perform “Home” from The Wiz and it was emotionally beautiful. Kennedy and Jennifer have very special voices… their range is next level, every note is bigger and better.

Original song: Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) — He pulls at some heartstrings with his original song “Human” written by Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Shane McAnally. It’s a song about being humble and grounded; yes, we make mistakes, but we’re only human. This is a much different sound for Chris. He has more of a soft country rock sound and it’s amazing, refreshing.

Artist/coach duet: Chevel Shepard & Kelly Clarkson — The duo, who are just like sisters, chose a country pop song that showed off their playful side. They performed “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain” by The Judds.