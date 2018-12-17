Roger Mathews Claps Back At Snooki For Defending JWoww: She Has ‘Many’ Skeletons In Her Closet

After Snooki defended her BFF, JWoww, amidst the reality star’s drama with Roger Mathews, Roger took to Instagram to fire back — and hinted he might have some dirty laundry to air about HER. See his message here.

Roger Mathews is not happy about what Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had to say about him after his fight with Jenni “JWoww” Farley on Dec. 14, and he fired back on social media at the expecting mother. “Nicole has never spent a single night in our home in 8 years,” he wrote, in response to a fan comment on the situation. “You will see the truth come out in the end. Nicole has many Skeletons in her closet. Many. I have none in mine and will own every aspect of my life. Good and bad. She should stay out of matters that do not concern her.”

Roger’s beef with Snooki stems from her defending JWoww, who filed a restraining order against Roger and had him removed from their home in the middle of the night on Dec. 14. Roger posted several Instagram videos after the incident, alleging that Jenni was keeping him from seeing the kids, and Snooki was not happy about the hate JWoww was getting afterward. So, she took to Instagram to share surveillance footage from the exes’ home, in which Jenni can he heard telling police that she doesn’t want to keep the kids from Roger, and tearfully admitting, “He’s not a bad dad.” However, the footage also shows the officer explaining that if Jenni wants a stipulation in the restraining order that allows Roger to see the kids, she’d have to take it up with a judge first.

“I’ve decided to post this video because Jenni’s intentions were to never keep the kids from Roger,” Snooki explained.”She is fighting for him to be in their lives and never once tried to take them away. Because you see 10 videos of him airing out their personal business regarding their divorce, it’s okay to bagger Jenni and send her death threats telling her she’s an awful mom and human being?” She added, “I know my sis and she is NOT the person Roger is painting her out to be. So congratulations, you gave him what he wants. Your attacks and bullying.”

It’s unclear what happened between JWoww and Roger between Dec. 14 and 15, but Roger took to Instagram to reveal that he had reunited with one of the pair’s children, Greyson, 2. The exes’ daughter, Meilani, 4, is reportedly sick with the flu, which is why she wasn’t part of the reunion, according to Us Weekly.

JWoww and Roger ended their relationship earlier this year, but he vowed to win her back on more than one occasion. The two have been in couples’ counseling, according to TMZ. However, Jenni is reportedly adamant that a reconciliation will not happen, and the pair are focusing solely on the kids as the holiday season approaches.