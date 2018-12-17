Season two of ‘Siesta Key’ is coming! MTV confirmed that new episodes of the hit show will begin airing in January, and from this first trailer, it looks like things are more dramatic than EVER. Watch here!

When we last saw the cast of Siesta Key, Juliette Porter and Alex Kompothecras were fighting, and it looks like their drama is spilling into season two. In an explosive first look at the upcoming episodes, Juliette tearfully admits that she thinks Alex cheated on her. Things are made even worse when his ex, Cara Geswelli, comes back to town, stirring up even MORE drama. Juliette gets a reality check from Chloe Trautman, who tells her, “I’m sorry, but Alex has f***ed the whole town, but we’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out when the show returns to MTV next month!

There’s another newbie in town this season, too: Jared Kelderman. Jared is one of Madisson Hausburg’s exes…and Alex’s arch-nemesis! The guys go at it in the trailer, and it looks like their feud will come to blows on the show. Meanwhile, Garrett Miller starts hanging out with another girl in Siesta Key, despite his ex, Kelsey Owens, warning him that it might not be the right decision. As for Kelsey, she’s in a long distance relationship, but her wandering eye may get her in trouble. For Brandon Gomes, his music career is at the forefront of his focus this season, but when he starts collaborating with a new artist, his relationship is put in jeopardy. Plus, Canvas Brummel is back, and she “catches feelings for a friend.” Who could it be?!

Siesta Key returns to MTV on Jan. 22 with back-to-back episodes, beginning at 9:00 p.m. “Viewers will see the cast pick up where they left off, confronting issues of love, heartbreak and volatile friendships,” the networks said. “Also on the scene are new arrivals who quickly add fuel to the fire.”

Siesta Key premiered on July 31, 2017 with ten episodes. MTV then picked up the show for eight more episodes, and the second half of season one aired on Jan. 15, 2018. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen these kids on our TV screens, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next!