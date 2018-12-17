Meghan Markle’s Sister Disses Duchess’ Xmas Card With Prince Harry: Why Are Their Backs Turned?

Not everyone loved Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card! Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, criticized the royal couple AGAIN, this time for ‘turning their backs’ on family. Wait, what?

Meghan Markle‘s sister is at it again. Samantha Markle ranted on Twitter about her younger sister’s official Christmas card with husband Prince Harry, claiming that the couple’s pose means she’s turning her back on her family. Really? The black and white photo, taken at the Frogmore House, shows the newlyweds watching fireworks at their wedding in May. Their arms are wrapped around each other, and it’s beautiful. Samantha, however, had a different take on the image.

“Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned. Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family?” she tweeted on December 16. “It’s a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit.” Again; really?? After facing criticism and backlash for the tweet, she later added, “It’s incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the world’s smallest violin playing.”

Samantha hasn’t held back in her criticism of her sister once the former Suits star started dating Prince Harry. Her complaints are rooted in Meghan allegedly abandoning her family to join the royals, though it appears that Meghan didn’t have much of a relationship with them beforehand. Their father, Thomas Markle, has given multiple interviews criticizing Meghan, as well. Gee, wonder why she doesn’t want to talk to them! Meghan has a wonderful relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland, who was at her wedding and has reportedly moved to London to help her with the arrival of her baby in Spring 2019.

In September, Samantha actually tried to go to Kensington Palace unannounced (and uninvited) to allegedly make amends with Meghan. She was promptly turned away. A palace insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “This is clearly just yet another publicity stunt from Samantha, and there’s a higher likelihood of hell freezing over than there is of Meghan sitting down with her for a chat.” We’re sure these new tweets aren’t helping!