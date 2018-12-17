Tweets
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle’s Sister Disses Duchess’ Xmas Card With Prince Harry: Why Are Their Backs Turned?

Samantha & Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Courtesy of Florida News/Shutterstock
Royal Christmas cards. This photograph must not be used after 31st December 2019, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photograph must include all of the individuals when published. This photograph taken by Chris Allerton of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Issue date: Friday December 14, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Cards. Photo credit should read: Chris Allerton URN:40220937 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit the University of Chichester Tech Park during their visit to Sussex.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex, UK - 03 Oct 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry make an official visit to the Joff Youth CentrePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex, UK - 03 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry make an official visit to the Joff Youth CentrePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex, UK - 03 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Not everyone loved Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card! Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, criticized the royal couple AGAIN, this time for ‘turning their backs’ on family. Wait, what?

Meghan Markle‘s sister is at it again. Samantha Markle ranted on Twitter about her younger sister’s official Christmas card with husband Prince Harry, claiming that the couple’s pose means she’s turning her back on her family. Really? The black and white photo, taken at the Frogmore House, shows the newlyweds watching fireworks at their wedding in May. Their arms are wrapped around each other, and it’s beautiful. Samantha, however, had a different take on the image.

“Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned. Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family?” she tweeted on December 16. “It’s a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit.” Again; really?? After facing criticism and backlash for the tweet, she later added, “It’s incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the world’s smallest violin playing.”

Samantha hasn’t held back in her criticism of her sister once the former Suits star started dating Prince Harry. Her complaints are rooted in Meghan allegedly abandoning her family to join the royals, though it appears that Meghan didn’t have much of a relationship with them beforehand. Their father, Thomas Markle, has given multiple interviews criticizing Meghan, as well. Gee, wonder why she doesn’t want to talk to them! Meghan has a wonderful relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland, who was at her wedding and has reportedly moved to London to help her with the arrival of her baby in Spring 2019.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Chris Allerton

In September, Samantha actually tried to go to Kensington Palace unannounced (and uninvited) to allegedly make amends with Meghan. She was promptly turned away. A palace insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “This is clearly just yet another publicity stunt from Samantha, and there’s a higher likelihood of hell freezing over than there is of Meghan sitting down with her for a chat.” We’re sure these new tweets aren’t helping!