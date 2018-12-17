Rob Kardashian Looking Forward To ‘Spoiling’ Dream, 2, Without Blac Chyna Drama This Xmas

Now that Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream is two, she’s old enough to know how magical Christmas is. He plans to spoil his little one and wants to give her memories that will last a lifetime.

As anyone familiar with the Kardashians know, Christmas is the ultimate time of year. Festive decorations, massive parties and of course being together as a family. Rob Kardashian is definitely his holiday-loving mother Kris Jenner‘s son when it comes to making things special for the next generation and wants his two-year-old daughter Dream to have the best memories of Christmas 2018. “Rob loves Christmas because he now sees it through the eyes of Dream and it makes things that much more special. He can’t wait for Dream to experience this Christmas,” a source close to the sock designer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He is actually very hyped about it all. Rob wants to spoil Dream so much and make it a day not only for them but a day that Dream can look back on when she gets older and look upon it as a wonderful fun memory,” our insider continues. The 31-year-old has moved back home with Kris and family all gathers at matriarch’s place for a huge Christmas Eve bash that’s for adults. But with three new babies arriving in the family in 2018 courtesy of Rob’s sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, Dream is going to have plenty of little cousins to enjoy Christmas Day with.

Dream’s time is spent 50-50 between daddy Rob and mom Blac Chyna and the two have managed to co-parent well for the sake of their child, even if they are having child support issues. But that’s between the former couple and they want Dream to remain the happy and loved child that she is. “Rob expects no drama over the holidays and plans to make it as wonderful of an experience for everyone. He even feels that way for Blac Chyna when she has her time with Dream. Everything civil, everything fun is the key to this holiday season,” our source adds.