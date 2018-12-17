Oribe Canales Dead — Celebrity Hairstylist To J-Lo, Cher, Meghan Markle & More Sadly Passes Away

One of the most iconic names in beauty has passed away. Oribe has died, at age 62, it was confirmed on Dec. 17. Read about his esteemed career below.

Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Miley Cyrus, Claudia Schiffer, Cher — name a major celebrity, and there is a good chance that Oribe Canales worked with the star. News broke that the iconic hairdresser passed away on Dec. 17 and the beauty and fashion world is devastated. Makeup artist Mary Greenwell wrote a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram, sharing, “I am devastated to hear that my darling friend and work companion has past away. 💔 ORIBE is one of the great ‘original’ hairdressers whose iconic status grew along side the supermodels of the 80’ and 90’. He was a brilliant hairdresser and simply adored by all. I so looked forward to the days that I would be with him and the teams we had around us. He went on to create the great hair brand, ORIBE that everyone uses and is loved by all.” The brand told HollywoodLife.com, “We can confirm that this sad news is true. Oribe was an amazing hairdresser and friend and will be missed.”

Mary continued, “No one made me feel more loved, and no one made me laugh so much. I love you. I am so sad you are gone our beautiful Oribe. The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven.” Oribe was 62 years old.

Oribe not only worked with massive celebrities, but his iconic products were in the kit of every hairstylist I’ve ever met, especially the award-winning Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.