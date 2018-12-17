Offset Defends Crashing Cardi B’s Concert After She Rejects Him: Why His Apologies Are Public

Offset isn’t giving up on Cardi B despite facing rejection after he crashed her stage on Dec. 15! When Cardi didn’t accept his apology, or his flowers, or the cake that said ‘take me back,’ Offset defended his actions with this message…

Offset, 27, wants Cardi B, 26, back, and he will continue to make it public. After she rejected him on stage when he showed up to her show in LA on December 15, Offset explained why he’s got to make things right in the public eye. “All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he tweeted after Cardi’s show on December 16. ” A n—a was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

On Saturday night, the Migos rapper appeared onstage at Cardi’s Rolling Loud Festival show and surprised her with a massive cake and floral bouquet from Venus ET Fleur which read “Take Me Back Cardi.” But, she seemed less than thrilled that her estranged husband crashed her stage. While it’s unclear what the exchange entailed, Cardi didn’t look happy. She even had a crew member remove the flowers after Offset left, and she continued her show like nothing had happened.

Although Cardi has remained stern about not taking back Offset, she posted a cryptic message just hours before her surprised her on stage. She posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that read, “Pensando en ti Pensando en mi”. — It means “thinking of you thinking of me” in Spanish.

All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A nigga was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2018

On Friday (December 14), Offset shared a long video on Instagram where he apologized for his actions and begged for Cardi’s forgiveness. “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize,” he said in the video. “You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

He added later, “I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn’t f–k that girl, but I was entertaining her, you know what I’m saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

Offset has been on his apology tour since early December. On December 9, he tweeted “F–k YALL I MISS CARDI” — four days after Cardi announced their split in a video on Instagram.

Cardi took to Instagram to announce that she and Offset split on December 5. In a brief video she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Meanwhile, although Cardi and Offset have split (for now), they are still legally married. Cardi said during her breakup announcement that they may look into getting a divorce, but didn’t provide a concrete reason as to why they ended things. Cardi and Offset wed in September 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July 2018.