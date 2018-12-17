Cardi B & Offset: Why He Regrets ‘Crashing’ Her Rolling Loud Set To Make His Public Apology

After Offset very publicly begged for Cardi B’s forgiveness at the Rolling Loud Festival on Dec. 15, he would go forward with his next apology ‘differently,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why.

After Offset, 27, made an unannounced appearance at Cardi B’s set during Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud Festival on Dec. 15, he swore that he’ll continue to make his apologies “public.” But it sounds like he’s starting to second guess that strategy! “Offset regrets crashing Cardi’s stage at Rolling Loud,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But that won’t stop his plans to earn her forgiveness, as our source adds “he does not have any regrets about trying to get her back and he will not slow down in his pursuit of her.” Rather, the Migos member has gained a new perspective.

“The only thing that he’s going to do differently from now on is that he’s going to keep it private,” our source reveals. “But make no mistake, he is still just as determined to win back Cardi, he wants his family back together.” Offset’s attempt to win back his estranged wife at Saturday’s show, which included $15,000 worth of flowers that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi,” was shot down. Still, he defended the grand (but uninvited) display the following day, tweeting, “All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too.” Offset’s rethinking that logic now!

Many fans would be happy to hear that Offset wants to win the “Money” rapper’s good graces “in private,” as our source claims. His stunt at the Rolling Loud Festival didn’t impress Cardi’s army, some of whom accused him of harassment and more. “I have had someone follow me around making grand public displays after I broke up with him. It isn’t cute. It feels unsafe. And that stage is her job. You don’t harass people at work,” Tressie McMillan Cottom, PhD, tweeted, serving as one example of what others have voiced. But Cardi defended Offset from others who resorted to bullying, and not reasonable arguments, to call out her baby daddy.

“I see a lot of people bashing me because they feel that because I’m defending my baby father, they think that I’m gonna get back together with him,” she said in an Instagram video on Dec. 16. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.” You can watch the full video in our recap above! Cardi announced her split from the rapper on Dec. 5, amid speculation that he tried to plan a threesome with rapper Cuban Doll and Instagram model Summer Bunni in June, while Cardi was still pregnant with her and Offset’s child Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset denied cheating, but he confessed to “entertaining” an unnamed woman in a video he posted on Dec. 14 (his birthday).