Prince William & Kate Middleton Always Planned On Christmas With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Despite reports of a rift between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the ladies and their husbands are spending Christmas together — and HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that there was NEVER another option.

Recent rumors of a feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle sparked speculation that the women and their husbands, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, might be spending Christmas apart. Kensington Palace slammed the rumors, and HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that any rumors of a possible Christmas spent apart for these couples are completely untrue. “It was always the plan for Meghan and Harry and William and Kate to spend Christmas together with the Queen at Sandrigham House,” a palace insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Reports to the contrary are false.”

The palace would not confirm the couples’ plans for the rest of the holidays season, but our source says it would not be out of the ordinary for them to go their separate ways after Christmas Day. “William and Kate are scheduled to spend Boxing Day [Dec. 26] with her parents, just as they have done previously,” our insider explains. “There was never any intention of changing plans. The public is obsessed with pitting Meghan and Kate against each other, as if it’s impossible for two beautiful, strong women to get along. In reality, Meghan and Kate have a wonderful relationship. They are extremely close and speak to each other regularly.”

The rumors of a feud between Kate and Meghan have been in headlines for weeks now, with reports claiming Kate is not happy with how Meghan treats her staff, leading to an alleged rift between the women. The Sun cited an alleged incident where Meghan “berated” Kate’s staff ahead of the royal wedding in May. However, Buckingham Palace flat-out denied the feud rumors, and issued a very cut and dry statement about the rumors: “This never happened.”

“Everybody is really looking forward to Christmas, especially Harry and Meghan,” our source adds. “It will be their first one together as a married couple and their last before the baby arrives. It’s been a truly amazing year for both of them.”