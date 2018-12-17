The holiday season is upon us, and Mariah Carey was definitely dressed the part as she attended a holiday party in Spain over the weekend. See her sexy sequined dress here!

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, so it’s no surprise that her holiday style is on-point as the big day approaches! The singer wrapped up her tour in Madrid over the weekend, and celebrated with a holiday party. For the event, Mariah wore a skintight sequined dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places and showed off her 2018 weight loss to perfection. The dress’ plunging neckline also allowed Mariah to put some cleavage on display, and she paired the look with black tights to brave the cold weather. Gorgeous!

To complete the ensemble, Mariah rocked giant hoop earrings, and wore her hair sleek and straight. She also opted for dark eye makeup, which went perfectly with the black dress. All-in-all, it was the perfect holiday look! Mariah has been touring Europe for the last few weeks, and she’s shared tons of Christmas-inspired posts on Instagram throughout the trip. In another pic, she wore nothing but a red robe while posing in front of a Christmas tree. Considering her holiday tune, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is one of the most popular Christmas songs EVER, it’s only fitting that she rules wintertime style!

Mariah’s on-again boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, has joined her in Europe for the tour, and over the weekend they looked SO in love while walking hand-in-hand in Belgium. For the outing, Mariah wore a black dress with a dangerously high slit, but luckily, she avoided a wardrobe malfunction as cameras snapped away!

The tour wraps up on Dec. 17 in Madrid, and it’s expected that Mariah will head home to spend the holidays with her kids after that. She certainly has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season!