Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Being There For Pete Davidson: ‘It’s A Weird Time For Us All’

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about how Pete Davidson is doing. When pressed about it by TMZ, MGK offered up only the following, somewhat disconcerting statement: “It’s a weird time for all us.” Pete caused some serious alarm on Dec. 15 after he wrote in a since-deleted post, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” Watch MGK’s quick interview with TMZ below!

We reported earlier how Machine Gun Kelly flew to New York to pay his friend Pete a visit. On top of that, MGK gave Pete a huge hug when the rapper was being dropped off at the Four Seasons Hotel. After that, Pete drove off with two women in a black SUV.

We reported earlier that while Pete welcomed MGK’s visit, he just wasn’t ready to see his ex Ariana Grande who offered her support in person. “Pete didn’t want to see Ariana because he knew it was going to bring back so many emotions that he didn’t want to deal with,” a source close to Pete told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still has lots of feelings for Ariana and he wanted to just be at work and be involved in that and not have anything else disrupt his day. He didn’t want Ariana to make things a bigger deal then it already had become. He respects that people are interested in his well being but he would rather not talk to her because it only stirs the issues and emotions he is dealing with in the first place.”

