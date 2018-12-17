‘L&HH New York’: Maggie Struggles With PTSD After Getting Shot At A Concert

Maino’s girlfriend Maggie Carrie spoke candidly during the Dec. 17 episode of ‘L&HH: New York’, when she opened up to Yandy about how being the victim of a shooting still affects her today.

Maggie Carrie‘s having trouble moving forward after getting shot at a concert. During the Dec. 17 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, she opened up to Yandy about how the shooting still affects her today. It was actually during a game night with family and friends at Maino‘s house, where Maggie first started reflecting on her injury. “Maino and I have been going strong for the past two years, and it’s crazy to think how much has happened since we went on one of our first dates back in 2016. That’s a place where I almost died. Since then, we moved in together and not only is he there for me, but he’s there for my brother Julius. My big brother Julius lives with us. He’s a diabetic. He lost his vision, and he’s paralyzed. That paired with my PTSD from the shooting is a lot to deal with. But Maino makes it look easy. Even though I know it could probably take a toll on him,” Maggie told the camera this week.

Then, Yandy showed up to Maino’s game night, and she brought her two kids with her. But they went off to have some fun while Maggie and Yandy had a heart-to-heart. “Maino and I go way back,” Yandy said before adding, “He was signed to a label I worked at, so we became really good friends.” Then she asked Maggie what’s been going on! “Nothing. Thanks for coming,” Maggie said.

“Girl, I’m sorry I didn’t make it to the show the other day. I know that was hard for you,” Yandy told her before asking, “How was it?”

“I did not go,” Maggie said. “Don’t make me feel bad, because I already feel bad. It’s a lot for me. I just feel like — I don’t know. It’s just something about the crowds. I just feel so vulnerable.”

“We gotta get past this. It can’t keep holding you back,” Yandy said, but Maggie added, “It’s been hard for me. I gotta start small.”

Then Maggie told the camera, “It’s sad to say that shootings are so common nowadays. I try my best every day to move forward but it’s not easy. I keep thinking about the what ifs, and what could possibly happen. And to be honest, it’s kind of holding me back.”

So then Yandy suggested that Maggie tag along for a girls’ day at the beach sometime soon, but Maggie seemed reluctant, as she said, “I’ll think about it.” Poor Maggie.