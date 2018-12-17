Kylie Jenner Reveals Plans To Collaborate With Daughter Stormi On Makeup Line: When Will It Happen?

Is a mother/daughter makeup palette in the works for Kylie Cosmetics? We’ve got all the details on when Kylie and Stormi’s first collab is going to be.

Kylie Jenner, 21, has collaborated with so many loved ones over the years from her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, to her BFF Jordyn Woods, 21 — but will her 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster be next? When the new mom was asked on social media when a mother/daughter palette was coming to Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie made it clear that she’d already thought about it! “I’ll do a Stormi collection when she can pick her own colors,” the makeup mogul said. “Only if she wants too.”

How exciting is that? We’d love to see what these two could come up with together, but it sounds like it may be awhile before Stormi’s palette hits shelves. While it’s possible she could probably already “pick her own colors” by pointing at her favorites and babbling, we bet Kylie wants something a little more concrete from her kid before they collab. So until the reality star’s little one starts talking, we’ll be waiting. Maybe she’ll consider collaborating with her nieces in the meantime? North West, 5, has shown major interest in makeup, after all!

Not only has she applied it to her mom’s face — and thrown a fit when Kim Kardashian, 38, moved mid-application — but Kim and Kanye West‘s little one has also been bashed by fans for wearing orange eyeshadow at a young age and putting on her own false lashes.

I’ll do a stormi collection when she can pick her own colors 😜 only if she wants too. https://t.co/SY16JEWWgU — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 17, 2018

Clearly the little one loves experimenting, so maybe she would want to experiment with Kylie. Only time will tell!

But all we know is, the Stormi collab for Kylie Cosmetics is still a long way off. So for everyone who was expecting it on Stormi’s birthday in February, it’s time to move on.