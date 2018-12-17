Kylie Jenner’s Lips Look Huge & Fans Think She Got Fillers Again — See Pic

Kylie Jenner’s lips look bigger than usual as some fans think she may have gotten fillers again! See the pic of her pout here!

Kylie Jenner‘s lips look fuller than ever! Taking to Instagram, the lip kit mogul shared a photo of her classic pout and some fans think the reality star may have gotten fillers again. For instance, one fan @hippiiieee tweeted, “Remember when Kylie Jenner was ‘done with lip injections’ and let her lips go back to normal for a day ??????” Take a look at her lips in the pic below and judge for yourself!

We reported earlier how Kanye West may have revealed that Kylie and Travis Scott potentially got married. Taking to Twitter, Kanye shifted his feud from Drake and called out Travis working with Drizzy on “Sicko Mode.” Kanye wrote, “People sold their souls. You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law.” Considering the fact that Kanye deleted this tweet, many fans thought this seemingly confirmed the couple’s rumored marriage.

Speaking of these rumors, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about Kylie and Travis and whether they tied the knot. “I literally need to ask her,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight. “That is going to be my next question in our group chat. We were chatting on the way over here…I think we all think that’s [just] like, you know…what they call each other. But I have no idea. I will find out! I don’t know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]. I’ll have to ask myself.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kylie. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.