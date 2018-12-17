Kylie Jenner Wears Tight Black Dress & Hugs Stormi In New Pic As She Says 2018 Has Been ‘Best’ Year

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to share her gratitude for the past year with a stunning pic that shows her posing in a flattering black dress while holding her 10-month-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, 21, feels grateful for 2018 and she’s letting everyone know it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to post a flattering pic of herself wearing a figure-hugging long black dress as she held and posed with her adorable 10-month old daughter Stormi, who was also wearing her own tiny black dress. She captioned the pic with a message about how she enjoyed the last year. “just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019💋,” the caption read.

In addition to having Stormi, Kylie has had a hugely successful year due to her Kylie Cosmetics line. After releasing several different versions of her highly popular makeup this year, she’s keeping her fans happy and her business is growing like never before. She’s also been spending some quality time with those closest to her this year. She’s been joining boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, on his Astroworld tour for the past few weeks and even brought along little Stormi for the fun ride.

With such an eventful year, it will be hard to top in 2019, but the days just seem to be getting better for Kylie. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for the next 12 months!

Kylie’s new pic is just one of many stunning photos she’s posted this past year. Whether she’s posing alone of with Stormi, they always seem to capture a lot of attention in the best ways!