Kim Kardashian Nearly Bares All In See-Through Dress With Plunging Neckline – See Gorgeous Pic

Kim Kardashian just breathed new life into the celebrity trend of wearing see-through dresses. See the gown that was suspiciously similar to Kylie Jenner’s!

The KarJenner sisters have an affinity for see-through clothes, but Kim Kardashian, 38, just raised the bar for her family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave a diaphanous gown, which appeared to be adorned in crystals, a test run as seen in an Instagram post on Dec. 17. Kim labeled the dress-up occasion a “fitting” — see it below. The gown’s embellishments were modest in size, putting just about every inch of her body even more on display! With no Instagram tags, Kim left us in the dark as to what she’s “fitting” for. But she did post the photo four days after little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, wore a very similar fit.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also wore a transparent gown laden with crystals, which she revealed to Instagram on Dec. 13. It was the same day that Kim teased some surprising news! “Ok I have al [sic] of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye [West] is out of town! 😭 What do I do????” she tweeted. Judging by Kylie’s elaborate get-up, we’re hoping that the photo shoot still went on as planned, in spite of Kanye and the drama from last year’s holiday shoot.

Kim’s post below arrived just one day after she shared a throwback photo to “Baby K” days, and of course, one troll had to ruin the sentimental moment. “Omg Chicago,” Khloe Kardashian wrote, to which one hater replied, “would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother.” Kim welcomed her third child with Kanye, Chicago, in Jan. 2018 via surrogate due to the preeclampsia she experienced in her last pregnancy.

Khloe had to silence the “uneducated” troll. “If you don’t really know about someone’s situation then maybe you should not comment. Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements doll,” she wrote back. “Your passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated. Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed with sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.” Amen to every word of that! Let Kim do what she pleases with her body, whether she chooses to drape it in see-through threads or give it a break from pregnancy.